There is no love lost between Roy Keane and former Sunderland player Jason McAteer.

There's no love lost between the pair, who played together regularly for the Republic of Ireland during the 2000s.

Whilst captain of Manchester United, Keane was sent off playing against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light back in 2002 for a spiteful elbow on then-Black Cats player Jason McAteer.

Just months before that incident at Wearside Keane famously left the Irish World Cup training camp before the tournament in the Saipan incident. McAteer was named Ireland's captain not long after.

Keane recently spoke about the incident between the pair on Sky Sports' Stick to Football show with Ian Wright, Jill Scott and Gary Neville.

The 52-year-old said about the confrontation with McAteer: "He deserved it", before going on to say "I wouldn't go that far" when asked about their relationship whilst with the Republic of Ireland.

"Just because you play with someone doesn't mean you're mates. Do you know what, he was one of these players who shout their mouths off,' Keane said.

"I didn't mind lads kicking me or booting me, honestly, but McAteer as usual had plenty to say for himself.

"But even then, I didn't deserve to be sent off in that game, absolutely not. If you look back on it, I didn't even catch him."