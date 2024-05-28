Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland man looks set to make a return to management in League One

Alex Neil is reportedly now the favourite to take over at Birmingham City.

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, who was Neil’s replacement at the Stadium of Light during the 2022-23 season, recently stepped away from the Midlands club to concentrate on his recovery.

Mowbray had to take a leave of absence from Birmingham City last season due to health issues. The Blues were then relegated from the Championship to League One under temporary manager Gary Rowett. It was then announced that Mowbray would not be returning to the dugout.

However, Birmingham City are set to turn to another former Sunderland coach in Neil. According to the Telegraph’s John Percy six days ago, the former Preston and Norwich boss held initial talks with Birmingham about the vacancy. Fresh reports, though, have suggested that Neil is now the favourite to take the job.

Football Insider states: “He (Neil) is now in pole position to take over permanently from Tony Mowbray after Birmingham announced the manager would leave the club for health reasons.”

Neil has been out of work since leaving Stoke in December. The 42-year-old did win promotion from League One with Sunderland via the play-offs after he was appointed during the second half of the 2021/22 season.

