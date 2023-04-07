McManaman made 26 appearances in all competitions as Sunderland were relegated from the Championship to League One at the end 2017-18 season.

The ex-Wigan man scored his first goal for Sunderland with a 96th-minute equaliser in a 3–3 draw with Middlesbrough in the February of that campaign.

The 31-year-old had been playing for Melbourne Victory in Australia's A-League before joining Tranmere Rovers in League Two. He is now a free agent.

Callum McManaman. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

]Wigan boss Shaun Maloney told Wigan Today: “I'm just really pleased that Callum's getting himself back into a condition that will allow his talent to take over.

"When I came in, and rang him in the first couple of days, I knew he'd been out of the game since leaving Tranmere last summer.

"I knew he'd played really well during his time in Australia at Melbourne, and of course he's one of our own."

He added: “He's come through our Academy, he's one of our own, and anything I can do to help him get his career back on track, I definitely will.

“The least I, and the club, owe him is the chance to come and train with us.”

However, any chances of a deal at Wigan are slim.

Maloney added: "We're not at that point yet. I'm really happy with the group I've got, and we won't be adding to that group.