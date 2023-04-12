The homegrown midfielder made 79 appearances for Sunderland before being sold to Liverpool for an undisclosed fee thought to be between £16million and £20million.

Since then, the 32-year-old has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, European Super Cup and Carabao Cup during a glittering 11-and-a-half seasons at Anfield.

However, reports from football website TEAMtalk have suggested that Henderson could leave Liverpool this summer with manager Jurgen Klopp eyeing new blood in midfield areas.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool is challenged by Manuel Akanji of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Henderson recently stated that it's crucial that his teammates don't allow this season to fizzle out with a lack of trophies to play for. Liverpool cannot win the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League against reigning champions Real Madrid earlier this campaign.

And with the Carabao Cup already decided and Liverpool out of the FA Cup, Klopp’s men are playing for pride in the league with a top-four spot now unlikely.

But in his match programme notes ahead of the 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend in the Premier League, the midfielder said: "If there is one thing we have become accustomed to at the end of the season in recent years it has been having fixtures with a lot riding on them.

“There will be no semi-finals or finals this time around and no potential title deciders, but no-one should make the mistake of thinking that we do not have much to play for. This is Liverpool Football Club and every game matters here, no matter what the targets might be.

“Unlike Arsenal, we will have no involvement in the title race this time around and that hurts, but this does not mean we can feel sorry for ourselves. Our objective now is simple: to keep going right until the end of the season and to do everything in our power to rediscover the form and consistency that has been lost.