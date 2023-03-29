News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
2 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
3 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Ex-Sunderland midfielder James McClean reveals autism diagnosis

Republic of Ireland international and former Sunderland midfielder James McClean has revealed he has been diagnosed with autism.

By PA
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read

The 33-year-old Wigan midfielder made his diagnosis public in an Instagram post on Tuesday during World Autism Acceptance Week, prompting wife Erin to write of her pride.

McClean underwent an autistic spectrum disorder assessment after recognising traits he shared with the couple’s daughter Willow-Ivy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He wrote: “As you all know, my daughter Willow-Ivy is autistic. The last four years have been life-changing in the most amazing way, but also very difficult at times as her daddy watching her overcome so many obstacles in her life and learning how to manage the challenges she faces on a daily basis.

Republic of Ireland international and former Sunderland midfielder James McClean has revealed he has been diagnosed with autism.
Republic of Ireland international and former Sunderland midfielder James McClean has revealed he has been diagnosed with autism.
Republic of Ireland international and former Sunderland midfielder James McClean has revealed he has been diagnosed with autism.
Most Popular

“The more Erin and I learned about autism, the more we began to recognise I was very similar to Willow in more ways than we thought.

“I see so many small traits in her that I see in myself, so I decided to go and get an ASD assessment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s been a bit of a journey and now having a diagnosis I feel it’s time to share it, for the week that’s in it.

“I have debated for a while going public in sharing this as I’ve done this for Willow-Ivy, to let her know that I understand and that being autistic won’t and should never hold her back from reaching her goals and dreams.

“Daddy’s girl.”

Derry-born McClean won his 98th senior cap for Ireland as a substitute in Monday night’s 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat by France in Dublin.

Republic of IrelandSunderlandWiganInstagramIreland