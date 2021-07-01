Ex-Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson reacts to loan move after making MK Dons switch from Blackpool

MK Dons have revealed they have been tracking the former Sunderland academy product for several years and they finally have their man as he joins on a season-long loan.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Robson told iFollow MK Dons.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started.

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has joined MK Dons on loan from Blackpool.

“I had a chat with the Gaffer here and I believe MK Dons is a club that is going places. I was part of a successful Blackpool team last season and hopefully I can bring some of that positivity here.

“MK Dons pride themselves on keeping the ball and dominating possession, and that is something that suits me down to a tee. I’m also from the North East so I love a tackle as well!”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Ethan is somebody we have been tracking for a long time, ever since he came through at Sunderland.

“We watched him do well on loan at Dundee and Grimsby Town and then saw him first-hand with Blackpool last season, where he played close to 40 games for them as they earned promotion via the play-offs.

“His attributes are a really good fit for the way we play. The midfield area is an important part of our team and we’ve managed to attract somebody in Ethan who is capable of handling the ball and has great quality going forward.”

Manager Russell Martin added: “Ethan is a gifted footballer who played nearly 40 times for a promotion-winning team in this division last season.

“He really suits the way that we play with both his technical ability but also with his athleticism, and after speaking to numerous people who have coached or played with him, he clearly ticks all the boxes for us.

“Ethan certainly bolsters our midfield and, I have no doubt, will add value to us on the pitch this season.”

A Blackpool statement read: "Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Ethan Robson has completed a loan move to MK Dons.

The midfielder, who featured 36 times for the Seasiders last season, heads to Stadium MK for the 2021/22 campaign.

“The club would like to wish the 24-year-old the best of luck with the switch.”

