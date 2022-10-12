Cattermole moved into an assistant coaching role with Middlesbrough’s first-team following Chris Wilder’s sacking at the Riverside.

Boro announced that Wilder’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect following the 2-0 defeat at Coventry, which left the club 22nd in the Championship at the time

Leo Percovich has taken over first-team affairs on an interim basis, and is being assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Cattermole, who are expected to remain at the helm for this weekend’s home clash with Blackburn.

Cattermole was appointed Boro’s under-18s coach in January after retiring as a player in 2020 following a long stint with Sunderland and a season in Holland.