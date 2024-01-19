Ex-Sunderland man's potential Celtic or Rangers switch 'impossible' as Leeds United face decision

Former Sunderland man Joe Gelhardt will not be on the move to Scotland during the window.

Former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt remains unlikely to leave Championship club Leeds United during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Black Cats on loan from Leeds United last January when it was thought he’d play just behind Ross Stewart as a number 10 but struggled to catch fire at the Stadium of Light.

Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just a day after Gelhardt’s arrival on Wearside, meaning the Leeds forward was asked to lead the line for Sunderland. The youngster chipped in with six-goal contributions in 20 Championship matches for the Black Cats.

Gelhardt returned to Leeds United during the summer after the club's relegation to the Championship. Since then, Daniel Farke has taken the reins at Elland Road and the young attacker has struggled for game time, featuring just five times in the league.

However, reports from our sister title, the Yorkshire Evening Post, state that Gelhardt's camp are under the impression that there is currently 'no chance' the forward moves out on loan during the January transfer window.

The player has been linked with a temporary stint with Rangers and Celtic but either of these scenarios are 'impossible' because it would count as an international loan and Leeds United cannot sanction any more of those.

Speaking ahead of last weekend's win over Cardiff City Leeds United boss Daniel Farke said: "Joffy [Gelhardt] is a proper part of our group and has played several games and minutes, and at the moment the group is definitely not too big and at the moment I am not tempted to give any more players away.

"Now we want to keep more or less the group and strengthen the squad, we are not tempted to give players away, also not in offensive positions. Perhaps it is different situation at the end of January but right now we’re happy Joffy has returned back to team training and is also available for the game at the weekend."