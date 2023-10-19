Ex-Sunderland, Celtic, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton man reveals interest from Saudi Arabia
Former Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio has revealed that he recently rejected interest from Saudi Arabia.
The ex-West Ham, Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday player has been out of work since leaving Wearside back in 2013 but was recently sounded out for a job by fellow Italian Roberto Mancini.
Mancini is now in charge of the Saudia Arabia national team having won the last European Championships with Italy, putting pen to paper on a staggering £77million in the Middle East deal that will run for three years.
Di Canio was offered a coaching role by the former Manchester City title winner but turned the move down but stated that he had to give the decision much thought before ultimately rejecting the chance to move to Saudi Arabia.
He explained to La Stampa why he rejected the job, saying: "I didn't just say no to oil money, because it would have been an important experience in an environment that wants to grow and establish itself like I do myself.
"Mancini didn't offer me a minor role, he wanted me as a second coach on the pitch to train and improve the players.
"His courtship made me proud, especially given that we aren't particularly close: a few games of padel, a chat and not a lot more, so if he thought about me, it's because he believes in my ideas and my work.
"I want to thank him, it wasn't easy to decide. I contemplated it for a long time and in the end, I chose to follow my heart."