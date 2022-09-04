Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stubbs played for Sunderland during the 2004-05 season in between two stints at Everton. The Black Cats were relegated with a then-record Premier League low of three wins and 15 points, which was subsequently broken by Derby County.

“Wherever Tony Mowbray has been he has done a very good job,” Stubbs said to BoyleSports Football. “He did a fantastic job at Blackburn, especially with the lack of resources he had. His track record will stand him in good stead and I think he’ll do a very good job at Sunderland.

"I think they’re possibly even in a better position now than they were under Alex Neil. I hope Tony does really well and I’d love to see Sunderland pushing for the play-offs.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Alan Stubbs of Everton battles for the ball with Stephen Elliott of Sunderland during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Sunderland at Goodison Park on January 29, 2005 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Stubbs has also worked with Ross Stewart. The former Everton man managed the striker whilst they were at St Mirren together. The 50-year-old has also managed Hibernian and Rotherham United but is currently out of work.

“Ross Stewart was at St Mirren when I was there and he always wanted to be a guaranteed starter,” Stubbs continued. “He’s done really well at Sunderland, there’s no doubt about it.