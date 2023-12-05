Sunderland are on the lookout for a Tony Mowbray replacement and one of their former employees has just become available.

Former Sunderland youth team player Paul Heckingbottom was recently sacked by Premier League club Sheffield United.

Heckingbottom became the first top-flight managerial casualty of the season after he was sacked by Sheffield United. The Blades were defeated 5-0 by fellow newly-promoted side Burnley at the weekend, the third time they have conceded more than five goals in a Premier League game this season.

Heckingbottom took charge of the Blades in November 2021 and guided them to promotion from the Championship last season, despite a raft of off-field issues behind the scenes at the club. However, the 46-year-old leaves the Blades bottom of the Premier League table.

The Barnsley-born manager came through the youth ranks at Manchester United before joining Sunderland in 1995. Heckingbottom would remain at the club for four years but failed to make a senior appearance for the Black Cats.

A statement released by Sheffield United chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis, saif of Heckingbottom: "Firstly, on behalf of the board of directors, I'd like to thank Paul for all of his efforts at Sheffield United, firstly as U23s manager before stepping up to take control of first-team duties.

"His professionalism and dedication have been a credit to the club and I'm sure all Unitedites enjoyed the promotion-winning campaign.

"However, after slipping to the bottom of the table and a number of disappointing results and performances, it is felt that a change is needed to give the club a boost and every possible chance of remaining in the Premier League beyond this season."

Sheffield United have moved quickly to appoint former boss Chris Wilder back to his position at Bramall Lane following Heckingbottom's sacking last week with Sunderland also on the lookout for a new manager following the club's dismissal of head coach Tony Mowbray.

The 60-year-old took the job at the Stadium of Light last season after Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City and led the team to a play-off semi-final.

However, Mowbray has now been dismissed with Sunderland sitting ninth in the Championship on 27 points, five away from the top-six spots.