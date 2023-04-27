Ex-Sunderland man slams West Brom player after 'awful' pass hands Black Cats advantage
Don Goodman has described Jayson Molumby’s pass against Sheffield United as “awful”.
The Blades won 2-0 to cement their place in the Premier League next season. The result also benefited Sunderland, keeping Tony Mowbray’s side in the top six with two games to play.
With Sheffield United vs West Brom at 0-0, Molumby could have played in Darnell Furlong but his pass was behind his teammate and the attack stopped dead,
Speaking on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday night, Goodman said: “The chance has gone because Jayson Molumby’s pass is awful. It’s absolutely awful. It does not give Darnell Furlong the opportunity it really should.
“They do really well, they win it back. But this pass here is terrible. It’s behind Furlong by a yard and the momentum is absolutely gone. Those are the fine details that can make the difference.”
Sunderland face Watford at home and Preston North End away in their final two games.