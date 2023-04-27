The Blades won 2-0 to cement their place in the Premier League next season. The result also benefited Sunderland, keeping Tony Mowbray’s side in the top six with two games to play.

With Sheffield United vs West Brom at 0-0, Molumby could have played in Darnell Furlong but his pass was behind his teammate and the attack stopped dead,

Speaking on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday night, Goodman said: “The chance has gone because Jayson Molumby’s pass is awful. It’s absolutely awful. It does not give Darnell Furlong the opportunity it really should.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Graham Chadwick/Getty Images)

“They do really well, they win it back. But this pass here is terrible. It’s behind Furlong by a yard and the momentum is absolutely gone. Those are the fine details that can make the difference.”