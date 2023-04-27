News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
12 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
13 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
15 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
16 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
18 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Ex-Sunderland man slams West Brom player after 'awful' pass hands Black Cats advantage

Don Goodman has described Jayson Molumby’s pass against Sheffield United as “awful”.

By James Copley
Published 27th Apr 2023, 07:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 07:39 BST

The Blades won 2-0 to cement their place in the Premier League next season. The result also benefited Sunderland, keeping Tony Mowbray’s side in the top six with two games to play.

With Sheffield United vs West Brom at 0-0, Molumby could have played in Darnell Furlong but his pass was behind his teammate and the attack stopped dead,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday night, Goodman said: “The chance has gone because Jayson Molumby’s pass is awful. It’s absolutely awful. It does not give Darnell Furlong the opportunity it really should.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Graham Chadwick/Getty Images)STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Graham Chadwick/Getty Images)
STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Graham Chadwick/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“They do really well, they win it back. But this pass here is terrible. It’s behind Furlong by a yard and the momentum is absolutely gone. Those are the fine details that can make the difference.”

Sunderland face Watford at home and Preston North End away in their final two games.

Related topics:West BromBlack CatsBladesSheffield UnitedPremier LeagueSunderlandTony Mowbray