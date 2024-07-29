Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland man is set to miss the first two months of the Premier League season

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna says former Sunderland man Nathan Broadhead will likely miss two months of the Premier League season

Broadhead, who played 38 games in the Championship last term as his team were promoted to the top-flight, will not need surgery on the hamstring injury but is set for a lay-off.

"Nathan has seen a specialist so doesn't require surgery but it's going to be a couple of months. So he will be a loss," said Ipswich Town boss McKenna said. "We are a little bit light on bodies. The boys training and playing games are getting good exposure.

“I think we have added some good qualities but we all know we need to keep trying to improve the squad over the next couple of weeks for the massive challenge we have ahead. That is something everyone is working very, very hard on."