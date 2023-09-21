Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland man Joe Hugill is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United, according to reports.

The 19-year-old striker arrived at Old Trafford from Sunderland in the summer of 2020 for £300,000 amid serious interest from Arsenal and Tottenham and has since sporadically trained with United’s first-team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have been linked with a move to re-sign Hugill on loan several times during windows with reports claiming that the Black Cats remain interest ahead of the January window.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugill, however, is reportedly close to signing an extended contract with the club. The Manchester Evening News, state that the striker's goals for the under-21s side at Manchester United have earned him a new contract at the club.