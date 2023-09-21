Ex-Sunderland man set for three-year deal at Man United amid Kristjaan Speakman transfer interest
Joe Hugill is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United.
Former Sunderland man Joe Hugill is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United, according to reports.
The 19-year-old striker arrived at Old Trafford from Sunderland in the summer of 2020 for £300,000 amid serious interest from Arsenal and Tottenham and has since sporadically trained with United’s first-team squad.
Sunderland have been linked with a move to re-sign Hugill on loan several times during windows with reports claiming that the Black Cats remain interest ahead of the January window.
Hugill, however, is reportedly close to signing an extended contract with the club. The Manchester Evening News, state that the striker's goals for the under-21s side at Manchester United have earned him a new contract at the club.
The report states that Huguill is ‘close to agreeing to a new three-year deal, which will include the option of another year’. Hugill has yet to make a competitive appearance for Manchester United doing well through the youth groups.