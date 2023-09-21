News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Ex-Sunderland man set for three-year deal at Man United amid Kristjaan Speakman transfer interest

Joe Hugill is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United.

By James Copley
Published 21st Sep 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland man Joe Hugill is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United, according to reports.

The 19-year-old striker arrived at Old Trafford from Sunderland in the summer of 2020 for £300,000 amid serious interest from Arsenal and Tottenham and has since sporadically trained with United’s first-team squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland have been linked with a move to re-sign Hugill on loan several times during windows with reports claiming that the Black Cats remain interest ahead of the January window.

Hugill, however, is reportedly close to signing an extended contract with the club. The Manchester Evening News, state that the striker's goals for the under-21s side at Manchester United have earned him a new contract at the club.

Most Popular

The report states that Huguill is ‘close to agreeing to a new three-year deal, which will include the option of another year’. Hugill has yet to make a competitive appearance for Manchester United doing well through the youth groups.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedSunderlandOld TraffordArsenalBlack CatsTottenham