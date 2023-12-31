The former Sunderland academy graduate looks like he could be on the move once again.

Former Sunderland attacker Benji Kimpioka's time at Swedish club AIK could be nearing an end, according to reports.

Kimpioka departed Sunderland back in 2022 and has since undertaken stints in Switzerland and his native Sweden. However, according to Aftonbladet, Kimpioka is already set to leave AIK.

The forward player hasn't played one minute for his club so far this campaign, with claims now emerging that the former Sunderland player has ‘negotiated a solution’ to break his contract one year before its expiry.

Aftonbladet also claims that a move to the Scottish leagues could be on the cards for Kimpioka once his exit from AIK is finalised. Kimpioka made 18 appearances for Sunderland's first team before his exit.