Former Sunderland favourite Julio Arca has revealed transfer interest from Spanish club Espanyol in 2006 before moving to Middlesbrough.

The Argentina youth international made the move to Wearside in 2000 and spent six seasons at the club, making 177 appearances.

However, following Sunderland's catastrophic relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2005-06 season, Arca was sold to Middlesbrough amid a scene of boardroom chaos at Sunderland as Bob Murray made way for Niall Quinn.

Arca, now manager of South Shields, became one of then-Middlesbrough boss Gareth Southgate's first signings at the club but has revealed he came close to joining Espanyol after the Spanish outfit showed serious interest.

“I wanted to carry on playing as high as I can - as you do, don’t you?” Arca said on the move to Middlesbrough from Sunderland on the UnderTheCosh Podcast.

Asked whether he had other options aside from Middlesbrough, the current South Shields manager revealed: “I had an option to go to Espanyol in Barcelona. That was quite a strong one, it was more or less done there.

“At that time in Spain, they put a contract together and then they say we’re going to pay this money here and this money there. It was, the contract, a bit messy in a way and then myself being in England for six/seven years, I knew how things work here.