Burge has signed for League Two club Northampton on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old spent three seasons at Sunderland, after joining the Black Cats from Coventry in 2019, but wasn’t offered a new deal at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Burge made just 10 appearances for Sunderland last season and was given a period of absence due to heart issues. He returned to the matchday squad in April and also appeared for the club’s under-23 side.

Northampton finished fourth in League Two last season before losing to Mansfield in the play-offs.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Mark Robins the manager of Coventry City celebrates with Lee Burge of Coventry after the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Semi Final:Second Leg between Notts County and Coventry City at Meadow Lane on May 18, 2018 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Posting on social media, Burge said: “Thank you @SunderlandAFC for the past 3 years. Was an honour to play for this great club, I have some great memories that will stay with me for life. Thank you to the fans for all your support and I wish you all the very best for the future!”

After Burge’s arrival was confirmed, Cobblers boss Jon Brady told the club’s website: “Lee is a quality addition and we are delighted to be able to bring him to the club.

“He is a really good age for a keeper and has a first class pedigree, he has played a lot of football in the Championship and League One and we feel he will be an excellent addition.

“There was a lot of interest in his services, as you would expect for a keeper of his experience and quality, and we are delighted we have been able to fend off that interest.

“He has the qualities we were looking for and we are excited to be working with him.

“To be able to bring the League One Team of the Season keeper from 2021 to Sixfields is an excellent piece of business and a real coup for the club and his arrival is another key target in place."