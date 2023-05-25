Ex-Sunderland man pens two-year deal with non-league club after serious injuries
Former Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson has penned a new deal at Darlington after battling back from several serious injuries.
The 25-year-old striker played for the Black Cats’ youth teams between 2016 and 2019 but failed to make a senior appearance for the club’s first team and eventually departed following the Wearsiders’ relegation to League One.
Spells and Dundee, Torquay and Darlington followed after Nelson’s departure from the Academy of Light with the attacker struggling to kick start his career due to several serious injuries.
After returning to fitness earlier this year, Nelson returned to Darlington for a third spell with the National League North side last March and has now earned himself a new two-year deal.
Darlington manager Alun Armstrong said; “Nella did supremely well to recover from injury and return to playing again without any ill effects. Everyone was delighted when he scored at Fylde, so hopefully he can be a regular scorer in the new season.”