Former Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson has penned a new deal at Darlington after battling back from several serious injuries.

The 25-year-old striker played for the Black Cats’ youth teams between 2016 and 2019 but failed to make a senior appearance for the club’s first team and eventually departed following the Wearsiders’ relegation to League One.

Spells and Dundee, Torquay and Darlington followed after Nelson’s departure from the Academy of Light with the attacker struggling to kick start his career due to several serious injuries.

After returning to fitness earlier this year, Nelson returned to Darlington for a third spell with the National League North side last March and has now earned himself a new two-year deal.