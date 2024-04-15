Ex-Sunderland man overlooked for international job after Gus Poyet and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer links
Former Manchester United and Sunderland player John O’Shea looks unlikely to be handed the Republic of Ireland job permanently
O'Shea won 118 caps for the Republic of Ireland during his playing days and had been an assistant coach under previous manager Stephen Kenny and with the under-21 side before taking the top job on an interim basis.
The 42-year-old had also recently been on the staff at Birmingham City under Wayne Rooney before leaving shortly after the appointment of former Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. Kenny left the role at the Republic of Ireland in November after failing to qualify for Euro 2024.
However, fresh reports in Ireland have claimed that O’Shea won’t bag the top job permanently after gossip linking Gus Poyet and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the job emerged over recent months. Reports also state that news of Ireland’s new manager is expected soon.
Soskjaer, who has also managed Cardiff City and Molde, during his career was said to be a candidate by various outlets for the vacant Sunderland job after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this season. Poyet is currently the manager of the Greece national team. Solsjkaer, though, despite a dramatic shortening of his odds is not thought to be the man Ireland have chosen.
Reports suggest that The FAI hope to announce Stephen Kenny’s permanent successor on either Wednesday or Thursday with his official unveiling to take place the following week. O’Shea, who played 118 times for his country, may still retain a role within Ireland’s set-up.
