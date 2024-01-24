Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland return to action against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the Championship with head coach Michael Beale in desperate need of reinforcements amid serious pressure from supporters just seven games into his tenure.

The Black Cats have been linked with deals for Barnsley's Callum Styles, Lyon midfielder Skelly Alvero and Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore in recent weeks with the window set to close in just seven days time.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the main transfer headlines that you may have missed:

Ex-Sunderland man makes Turkey switch

Former Sunderland loanee Edouard Michut is no longer a Paris Saint-Germain player after Turkish club Adana Demirspor made their summer loan deal permanent. The Turkish outfit have activated their buy option clause with PSG understood to have 20 per cent sell on clause for Michut should he be sold in the future.

The 20-year-old midfielder made 28 appearances during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light from PSG last season, yet the deal wasn’t made permanent.

It was decided between the club and player that Sunderland wouldn’t trigger their option to buy Michut for a fee reported to be in the region of €2.5 million.

West Ham 'close' to £15.3m winger deal

In other news, West Ham United and Nordsjælland are now 'close' to reaching an agreement for winger Ibrahim Osman, according to various reports.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that negotiations are advancing fast for West Ham to bring the player to London for a free of around €18million (£15.3million). He also adds that a fresh round of talks are scheduled today and tomorrow in order for all parties to get a deal done.

West Ham manager David Moyes has seen his squad hit heavily by injuries in attacking areas with the London club strongly linked with a swoop for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke during the January transfer window.