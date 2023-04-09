Blackpool confirmed that McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor had both left the club by mutual consent on Saturday with the club stating that as results on the pitch had not improved in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed upon by “both parties”

Speaking about his departure, McCarthy said: "After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club. I've loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward."

A statement on Blackpool’s website also said: “The Club would like to thank both Mick and Terry for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Mick McCarthy, Manager of Blackpool, interacts with Alex Neil, Manager of Stoke City, prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and Stoke City at Bloomfield Road on February 18, 2023 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)