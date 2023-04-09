Ex-Sunderland man loses job as Championship club opt for third manager this season
Former Sunderland boss Mick McCarthy has left Championship club Blackpool.
Blackpool confirmed that McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor had both left the club by mutual consent on Saturday with the club stating that as results on the pitch had not improved in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed upon by “both parties”
Speaking about his departure, McCarthy said: "After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club. I've loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward."
A statement on Blackpool’s website also said: “The Club would like to thank both Mick and Terry for their efforts and wish them well for the future.
Blackpool confirmed that Stephen Dobbie will take charge for the remainder of the season – the third man to do so this season – and will be assisted by Matt Blinkhorn and Steve Banks.