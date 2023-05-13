Former Sunderland, Manchester United, Reading and Republic of Ireland defender John O'Shea has left Alex Neil's coaching staff at Championship club Stoke City.

O'Shea also performs the role of coach for the Republic of Ireland senior squad as well but has now departed the Bet365 Stadium as Neil continues his shake-up at the club after leaving Sunderland.

“I would like to thank everyone at Stoke City for their help and guidance last season and wish the club good luck for the future,” O'Shea said.

During his time as a player with Manchester United, O'Shea worked under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson and made 394 appearances for the club, winning five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League cups and one Champions League title.

O'Shea came to Sunderland alongside Wes Brown back in 2011, making 256 appearances for Sunderland and often captaining the club before moving on to Reading, where he retired from playing in 2019.

A coaching role with the Royals followed before O'Shea moved to Stoke City. Former boss Neil, however, had this to say just last week when asked last week if he was adding to the coaching set-up over the summer. “We’ll have to have a look come the summer. That’s ongoing.”