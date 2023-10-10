Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland defender John O'Shea could be set to join Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City.

Rooney, 37, is regarded as a leading contender to replace John Eustace at St Andrews' after the Blues head coach departed earlier this month.

The former England captain will reportedly take ex-Three Lions teammate Ashley Cole and one-time Manchester United colleague John O'Shea with him to Birmingham City.

O'Shea, 42, is currently an assistant with the Republic of Ireland and was involved in the set-up at Stoke City as a coach with Alex Neil before his departure last season.

It was confirmed on Saturday night that Rooney had left his position as head coach of MLS outfit DC United leaving him clear to return to England and take the job at Birmingham City.

Speaking to the media after news of his departure had been confirmed, Rooney said: “It's the right time. I've done everything I can to get this club into the playoffs. It's not a single thing that's happened. It's about timing.

“ What lies ahead, I don't know. I've seen a lot of reports in the media. I'm going back with nothing lined up. I want to say on record to everyone involved in the club. Staff, players: I'm grateful.”

The move to bring Rooney in could signal much change at the club with Sunderland midfielder Craig Gardner said to nearing the exit door at his boyhood club.