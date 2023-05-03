The Latics have been relegated to League One after winning the third tier outright last season with the club’s fortunes drastically changing during 2022-23. Taking to social media McClean offered a message to fans.

He wrote: "Before a ball was kicked this season, the objective first and foremost was to ensure we stayed in this division and we failed, not by lack off (sic) effort or a off (sic) lack will, I promise you that but we failed never the less.

"It's been a tough challenging season and it hurts we were not able to provide what was needed. We have one game left at home which we can hopefully end on a win to sign it off on a positive at least.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: James McClean of Wigan Athletic celebrates following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic at John Smith's Stadium on September 13, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)