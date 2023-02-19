Ex-Sunderland man James McClean suggests fights should be introduced in football to settle differences
Former Sunderland winger James McClean has come up with a novel suggestion to improve football.
The 33-year-old Wigan Athletic attacker has claimed that football should allow its players to scrap to settle their differences during the game, much like ice hockey over in America.
Referees in ice hockey matches can allow players to fight briefly before giving them a five-minute stay in the sin bin under the current rules with McClean stating the rule should be introduced to football.
“Just an observation... if football introduced the rule like in ice hockey where if there is on field issue then let two players involved have a 10/15 second tear up and then sin bin them, I guarantee there'd be far less handbags.”
Derry-born McClean joined Sunderland in 20122 for a fee of £350,000 under Steve Brice, signing a three-year contract before moving to Stoke City and West Brom later in his career.