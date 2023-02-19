The 33-year-old Wigan Athletic attacker has claimed that football should allow its players to scrap to settle their differences during the game, much like ice hockey over in America.

Referees in ice hockey matches can allow players to fight briefly before giving them a five-minute stay in the sin bin under the current rules with McClean stating the rule should be introduced to football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just an observation... if football introduced the rule like in ice hockey where if there is on field issue then let two players involved have a 10/15 second tear up and then sin bin them, I guarantee there'd be far less handbags.”

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: James McClean of Wigan attempts to cross the ball whilst under pressure from Joe Rankin-Costello of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on February 06, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)