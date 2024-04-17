Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland winger James McClean says he makes “no apology” for singing an anti-monarchy song as Wrexham celebrated promotion.

The 34-year-old former Wigan Athletic, Stoke City and Republic of Ireland man said he joined in with some Wrexham supporters as they chanted about how he "hates the King" following the Welsh club’s 6-0 over Forest Green Rovers.

The incident took place during celebrations on the Stok Racecourse pitch after Wrexham sealed promotion to League One under former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson last weekend. McClean confirmed reports of what had happened after the game on social media.

"Is this correct? Absolutely and I also sang at the top of my lungs," he wrote on Instagram. "Do I make any apologies for doing so? Absolutely not."

McClean joined Sunderland in 2012 for a fee of £350,000 under Steve Bruce, signing a three-year contract before moving to Stoke City, West Brom and Wigan Athletic later in his career. The player has faced criticism throughout his career for not wearing a Remembrance Day poppy.

McClean is from Derry, where 13 people were killed and a 14th person died later in 1972 as British soldiers shot civilian protestors during Bloody Sunday. The Prince of Wales, however, visited Wrexham last month for St David’s Day and was presented with a shirt from the club and was pictured with Wrexham's Hollywood owner Rob McElhenney.