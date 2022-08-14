The Latics drew 1-1 against Bristol City at the DW Stadium on Saturday as Sunderland surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with QPR at the Stadium of Light .

After the game, McClean took to social media and posted this message, aleging abuse from Latics fans: “To shed some light on the situation at half-time today, few vermin (grown men) in the home end decide to go to a game of football to shout sectarian abuse and sing a song that celebrates the death of Catholics all first half at me," he posted on Instagram. "Not regulars by the way, which make their actions more pathetic."