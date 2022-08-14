Ex-Sunderland man James McClean calls out sectarian abuse from 'fans in the Wigan Athletic end'

Former Sunderland attacker James McClean has claimed he received “sectarian abuse” from “a few fans in the Wigan Athletic end” this weekend.

By James Copley
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 2:53 pm

The Latics drew 1-1 against Bristol City at the DW Stadium on Saturday as Sunderland surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with QPR at the Stadium of Light.

During Wigan’s game against Bristol City, McClean was seen gesticulating towards the home crowd as the Latics came from behind to secure the draw.

After the game, McClean took to social media and posted this message, aleging abuse from Latics fans: “To shed some light on the situation at half-time today, few vermin (grown men) in the home end decide to go to a game of football to shout sectarian abuse and sing a song that celebrates the death of Catholics all first half at me," he posted on Instagram. "Not regulars by the way, which make their actions more pathetic."

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: James McClean of Wigan applauds the fans after the Sky Bet League One match between Cheltenham Town and Wigan Athletic at The Jonny-Rocks Stadium on January 29, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

McClean, 33, played for Sunderland between 2011 and 2013.

Wigan AthleticSunderlandBristol CityStadium of LightQPR