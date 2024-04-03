Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Max Power has opened up on an "extremely difficult" four months out with injury during a lengthy social media post.

The 30-year-old joined Sunderland at the beginning of the 2018-19 season in League One on an initial loan deal before making the move from Wigan Athletic permanent shortly after.

The midfielder made 137 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions, scoring 13 goals in the process over three seasons at the Stadium of Light. Power even captained the club for a period and was part of the team that won the Papa John's Trophy under Lee Johnson.

Power left Sunderland in 2021 to rejoin former club Wigan Athletic, where he spent another two seasons before making the move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Qadsiah. Power, though, has struggled with injury and opened up about his struggles on social media.

On LinkedIn, Power wrote: "The last 4 months have been extremely difficult for myself. For the first time in my football career, I required surgery in my groin and also a hernia repair. Not being able to do something you’ve done every day for 15 years since I left school has been really challenging and a real rollercoaster of emotions.

"To rejoin the group last night was a great feeling. I’ve worked tirelessly for months and it felt great to be back with the squad. We have 8 games to go now and I can’t wait to help the team and club Al-Qadsiah Saudi Club try achieve our goal of promotion.

"One thing I’ve learned during this period is being injured can feel like a very lonely place. Watching the group from a far and not being involved on a match day has been torture. I’ve also learnt that even at 30 years of age my love for the game is as strong as ever. Thank you Dr. Abraham Cano Paz Stewart Welsh Alvaro Astolfi Ramos for all your help and support over this period, especially dealing with my mood swings.