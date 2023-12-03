The former Sunderland man has recalled a Roy Keane scuffle with Graham Kavanagh.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland man Greg Halford has detailed a scuffle between Roy Keane and ex-Middlesbrough player Graham Kavanagh.

Halford spent two years on Wearside having been signed for the Black Cats by Roy Keane in 2007 for a reported fee of around £2.5million to £3.5million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the defender managed just nine appearances at the Stadium of Light before joining Wolves in 2009.

Talking on Undr The Cosh, Halford recalled being called to Keane’s office and stumbling upon Keane and Kavanagh having a full-blown scrimmage.

Halford explained: “One time, I was going into his office and Graham Kavanagh was in there before me. I’m sitting outside hearing all this shouting, tables moving and walls shaking. I was thinking ‘I don’t want to go in here next’

“Kavs came out with a ripped shirt, sweating. I asked him ‘what the f*** happened?’ and he said ‘I had him [Keane] up against the wall and he was trying to rip my shirt off’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was s****ing myself going in. He’s just coming out of a fight with Kavs - and he’s lost!”

The 38-year-old has managed nearly 600 career appearances for clubs such as Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest and is now playing for Hashtag United.

Halford was part of the Cardiff City side that won promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock after a second-place finish in the Championship at the end of the 2017-18 season.