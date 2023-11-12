The ex-Sunderland favourite made his first start of the campaign over the weekend for Norwich City.

Former Sunderland man Danny Batth made his first start of the season for Norwich City on Saturday.

The defender made the switch from Wearside to Norfolk on transfer deadline day, after making 40 Championship appearances for Sunderland last term.

Despite last season's success in red and white, however, the former Stoke City man has found it difficult to break into David Wagner's side, who has preferred Shane Duffy and Ben Gibson in recent times.

For the game against Cardiff, though, the Norwich boss handed Batth his first start alongside 21-year-old Jaden Warner in the heart of the Canaries' defence.

Though Norwich City took the lead in the 22nd minute, Wagner's side found themselves 2-1 down in Wales heading into the final 10 minutes before managing to strike twice at the death to turn the game around.

"I think it is a deserved win. First half I think the boys gave an okay performance, second half from my point of view was very good, "Wagner said after the game. "We really limited Cardiff and I think we could easily have scored more than the two goals.

"It's a great performance under very difficult circumstances. Forget the negative run we are on, more the injury problems we spoke about before this game and now they speak about injury crisis.