The 20-year-old former Sunderland Academy of Light graduate spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Peterborough from Norwich, with both clubs relegated from the Championship and Premier League respectively.

Mumba was rewarded for his progress at Norwich with a new long-term deal last year. The promising player moved to Carrow Road in the summer of 2020 in what was a bitter disappointment for many Black Cats fans under Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Though opportunities were limited, the full-back made an impression when called upon but was loaned to Peterborough last season. Fast forward to this season, however, and Mumba is back on loan with Plymouth Argyle, who played Posh this weekend.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Bali Mumba of Peterborough United tackles Dion Sanderson of Queens Park Rangers during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Peterborough United and Queens Park Rangers at ABAX Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Mumba was a thorn in the side of his former club in the 2-0 win and won a penalty for his side. He was brought off with seven minutes remaining by Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

But McCann took exception to the way Mumba left the pitch and has accused him of disrespecting Posh supporters as Plymouth sang his name,

McCann said: “He’s had a good performance today; the boy’s a good footballer but I thought he was a bit disrespectful coming off the pitch though; trying to rile the fans and I told him that at the end.