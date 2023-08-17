Former Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has light-heartedly named Newcastle United as the team he can't stand.

Wright joined Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors earlier this summer after the 30-year-old centre-back left Sunderland by mutual consent with a year left on his Black Cats deal.

Wright was a popular figure on Wearside after three and a half years at Sunderland, while he played a key part in the club’s promotion from League One.

Wright has signed a two-year contract, with a club option of an extra year, with Lion City Sailors and was the subject of some quick-fire questions on the club's social media channels. Wright was asked which team he couldn't stand... and his answer was "Newcastle United."

When it was confirmed he’d be leaving the Stadium of Light, Wright said: “I want to say thank you to the fans for the support I’ve had since day one. It’s a special club that’s moving in the right direction and my family have loved living here and being a part of that.”

After signing for the club, he told The Sailors’ website: “I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of a club as ambitious as the Sailors, and as well-organised.

“Everyone at the club has been welcoming, and I’ve had all the support I’ve needed to bed in and get ready to play alongside my new teammates.

“Everywhere you go, you hope to leave things in a better place than when you first arrived, and that’s exactly what I hope to achieve here in Singapore.

“I’ve taken in a few games already, and I’m confident that with the coaching staff and the team working hand in hand, we’ll continue to be able to put in performances like we did in the 7-1 win over Tanjong Pagar United.

“With the Training Centre on Mattar Road and the structures in place, the ingredients for success are present for the club to win trophies.”