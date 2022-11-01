Following the under-21 game against Newcastle United at St James’s Park earlier this week, the Welshman reflected on a “tough year” after he completed 90 minutes for the U21s on Monday evening.

The former Leeds United man joined Sunderland in the summer of 2021 and impressed during his early days in red and white. However, the talented full-back was out with injury for over a year, after an initial stress fracture of the back was followed by a number of complications.

Huggins has now made three appearances for the U21s as he continues to make encouraging progress, playing 90 minutes in Sunderland’s draw away to Newcastle United on Monday night.

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins in action for the club's under-21 clash against Newcastle United at St James's Park

Speaking on social media, Huggins said: “After a really tough year of injury, it feels great to finally get a full 90 minutes in. It's been a long journey to get to this point but happy to finally get there.”

Leeds stars Stuart McKinstry, Sam Greenwood (formerly of Sunderland) and Charlie Cresswell all sent messages to Huggins. McKinstry, currently on loan at Motherwell, wrote: “Love it Neil”, while Millwall loanee Cresswell replied: “Brilliant mate”. Ex-Black Cat Greenwood responded with: “Yes bro”.

Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin also said: “Love it bro,” as Carl Winchester added: “Brilliant mate great to see,” and Lynden Gooch replied: “Well done my man.”

First-team head coach Tony Mowbray recently stated that Huggins could potentially be pushing for first-team selection after the upcoming World Cup break.

"What I would say is that he's been out for a long time and he needs to play some 90-minute games and make sure he can get through them, not just one,” Mowbray said recently.

"It's one of those where the situation might dictate [what we do], as well. If Gooch is fit and Trai Hume continues to do OK, then there's no rush, he can keep playing [U21s] football and who knows, we might even give him half a dozen games of 90 minutes.

"Then he can knock on my door at any stage and tell me he's ready, that's the game. I've said it many times now, I lIke Niall and we nearly signed him at Blackburn when he left Leeds. So he's very much in my thoughts, not in terms of the immediate future in the first team but during that international break, if he trains exceptionally well then there's every chance he could then push on."

Huggins spoke to safc.com recently and reiterated Mowbray's message that it was best to be cautious as he looks to make an impact in the long run.

“Hopefully I’ll get there over the next few games I play, come through unscathed and get stronger," he said.

“The plan is for 90 minutes at Newcastle on Monday. I had 45 against Reading and then three-quarters of the game at Stoke, so the plan is to continue to build.