Yann M'Vila teased a return to Sunderland on Instagram over the weekend on social media after becoming a free agent.

The 32-year-old spent a memorable season at the Black Cats, as he helped guide the side to Premier League survival during the 2015-16 campaign.

He featured 40 times for the Wearsiders during his year in the North East, netting once, a free-kick against Aston Villa in the league. However, after Sunderland declined to take up an option to make the deal a permanent one, M’Vila left England and returned to Rubin Kazan.

The Black Cats were then relegated from the Premier League the following season under David Moyes, ending the club's ten-season stay in the top-flight of English football with M'Vila going on to play for Inter Milan, Saint-Étienne and Olympiacos.