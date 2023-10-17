Ex-Sunderland loanee considered retirement before Premier League revival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland loanee Jonny Evans says he considered retirement at the end of last season.

The two-time ex-Black Cats defender was relegated to the Championship with Leicester City at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the Northern Ireland international has rejoined his former club Manchester United under head coach Erik ten Hag and remains in the national team squad alongside Sunderland players Trai Hume and Dan Ballard.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"No, definitely [not]," Evans said when asked if he could have predicted such a positive turnaround in his career from last season's failure with the Foxes. "I think I went through a stage last year where you start thinking 'maybe this is it coming to an end'.

"So there is no doubt that I did have those thoughts at times. I couldn't get over the injuries and, every time I came back, I was breaking down.

"I had a lot of people say 'There's no way you're close to finishing', but you have to prove that to yourself and I feel I've been able to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've trained a lot, getting all that behind me, completing matches. Every time you complete a match, you think there's another one down.

"Sometimes you're having to confirm that to yourself and I've been pleased I've been able to go through that process. I feel I'm in a good place."