Ex-Sunderland, Lille and Marseille attacker makes transfer switch to Qatar club
Ex-Sunderland, Lille and Marseille attacker Isaac Lihadji has found himself a new club after leaving the Black Cats last summer.
Isaac Lihadji has left Sunderland to join Qatar-based side Al-Duhail SC for an undisclosed fee last season but has now made the switch to Al Arabi after just one season.
Lihadji, 22, only made six senior appearances for the Black Cats after moving to Wearside on a two-and-a-half-year contract in January from French club Lille.
After allowing Lihadji to depart last summer, director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We thoroughly enjoyed having Isaac at Sunderland, but we must be pragmatic in these scenarios and assess the opportunity in any transfer proposals that we receive.
“After considering all the factors, we believe this represents an incredibly positive deal for the club and it’s a transfer that will also create immediate opportunities for us in the market. Isaac is a great kid, and we wish him well in his new adventure.”
