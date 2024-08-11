Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland attacker has found a new club in Qatar after leaving the North East last summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland, Lille and Marseille attacker Isaac Lihadji has found himself a new club after leaving the Black Cats last summer.

Isaac Lihadji has left Sunderland to join Qatar-based side Al-Duhail SC for an undisclosed fee last season but has now made the switch to Al Arabi after just one season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lihadji, 22, only made six senior appearances for the Black Cats after moving to Wearside on a two-and-a-half-year contract in January from French club Lille.

After allowing Lihadji to depart last summer, director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We thoroughly enjoyed having Isaac at Sunderland, but we must be pragmatic in these scenarios and assess the opportunity in any transfer proposals that we receive.

“After considering all the factors, we believe this represents an incredibly positive deal for the club and it’s a transfer that will also create immediate opportunities for us in the market. Isaac is a great kid, and we wish him well in his new adventure.”