Former Sunderland coach Stephen Clemence has been made favourite for the vacant Oldham Athletic job.

Clemence is currently the odds-on favourite to be appointed as the next Oldham manager with the bookmakers after the National League club sacked former Everton player David Unsworth on Sunday.

Unsworth was dismissed after watching over a seven-game winless run which left the club rock bottom of the National League.

After his retirement from playing in 2010, joined the coaching staff at Sunderland, working with Steve Bruce before following the ex-Manchester United defender to Hull City as reserve-team manager and later first-team coach.

Clemence then worked with Bruce at Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion. fulfilling the first-team coach and assistant manager roles

The 45-year-old, who played for Leicester City, Tottenham and Birmingham City during a playing career spanning 13 years, took charge of Sheffield Wednesday in a caretaker capacity following Bruce's departure to Newcastle United in 2019.

That recruitment process at Oldham is underway following Unsworth's sacking, however, with Clemence currently 1/2 to be appointed.

Following Unsowrth's tacking a club statement read: “Following 12 months in his position as first-team manager, Oldham Athletic can confirm it has parted company with David Unsworth.

“After a strong finish to the 2022/2023 season, a sizeable investment in the playing budget and some highly promising signings during the summer, the start of the current campaign has unfortunately not met the expectations of the club.

“Following the takeover of Oldham Athletic by the Rothwell family in July 2022, it has been one of their main principles to stay out of the day-to-day running of football activities within the business and provide stability for the long-term survival of the club.

“David signed for three seasons, to bring stability on the playing front, but despite the hard work and dedication of David and his coaching team, results have not worked out on the pitch.

“The board wishes David and his assistant, John Ebbrell, all the best for the future as they pursue their careers in club management. Unfortunately, on this occasion, it has not worked out as well as we all expected.