Ex-Sunderland, Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Newcastle United man finds new club
Former Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City player Steve Agnew has joined the backroom staff at Aberdeen in Scotland.
The 57-year-old has joined Barry Robson after he was interim manager having previously held the role last season. Agnew takes the role as interim assistant manager at the Scottish club.
Agnew enjoyed a nearly 20-year playing career starting with Barnsley in 1983 and ending with Gateshead in 2002. The former midfielder enjoyed stints at Blackburn Rovers, Portsmouth, Leicester City, Sunderland and York City in between.
Following his retirement, Agnew went into coaching and performed various roles at Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday alongside stints at Middlesbrough, where he was twice a caretaker manager at the Riverside Stadium.
The well-liked coach, who enjoyed a stint as Leeds reserve team manager back in 2003, has worked under and with the likes of Steve Bruce at Newcastle United and Gordan Strachan at Middlesbrough during his long career in football.