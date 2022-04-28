Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grayson was appointed to the Stadium of Light hot seat in the summer of 2017 as the Black Cats targeted an instant return to the Premier League.

But things didn’t go to plan for the former Leeds United and Blackpool boss, who was sacked in October with Sunderland languishing at the wrong end of the table.

His successor, Chris Coleman, was also unable to stave off the threat of relegation with the Wearsiders ultimately suffering a second successive drop.

Simon Grayson during his Sunderland days.

Grayson, formerly of Huddersfield Town and Preston before his short Sunderland stint, has since managed Blackpool, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town.

But the 52-year-old is now unemployed having left Fleetwood Town last year. Grayson, however, has admitted that he is on the hunt for a new job and is looking at foreign clubs.

"The club approached me about this job,” Grayson explained to the Sacked In The Morning Podcast. “But it's not close to home. it is quite far away.

"It is something I have been looking into. Do I want to broaden my horizons in a different country?

"The club got in touch with me through my agent and then we set up this Zoom call this morning and went through the process of me getting to know them and them getting to know me.