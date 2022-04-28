Loading...

Ex-Sunderland, Leeds United and Preston boss interviews for foreign job as he eyes return to management

Ex-Sunderland, Leeds United, Blackpool and Huddersfield boss Simon Grayson has held talks with an unnamed foreign club.

By James Copley
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 7:00 am

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Grayson was appointed to the Stadium of Light hot seat in the summer of 2017 as the Black Cats targeted an instant return to the Premier League.

But things didn’t go to plan for the former Leeds United and Blackpool boss, who was sacked in October with Sunderland languishing at the wrong end of the table.

His successor, Chris Coleman, was also unable to stave off the threat of relegation with the Wearsiders ultimately suffering a second successive drop.

Simon Grayson during his Sunderland days.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Grayson, formerly of Huddersfield Town and Preston before his short Sunderland stint, has since managed Blackpool, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town.

But the 52-year-old is now unemployed having left Fleetwood Town last year. Grayson, however, has admitted that he is on the hunt for a new job and is looking at foreign clubs.

"The club approached me about this job,” Grayson explained to the Sacked In The Morning Podcast. “But it's not close to home. it is quite far away.

"It is something I have been looking into. Do I want to broaden my horizons in a different country?

"The club got in touch with me through my agent and then we set up this Zoom call this morning and went through the process of me getting to know them and them getting to know me.

"Working out how the club works, their strengths and weaknesses. Just getting a feel of each other. We spoke for about 55 minutes.”

Simon GraysonLeeds UnitedBlackpoolHuddersfieldPreston