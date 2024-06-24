Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland and Newcastle United boss is currently out of work

Ex-Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce has thrown his hat into the ring to manage the Wales national team.

Wales are looking for a new boss after Rob Page was relieved of his duties after his side lost a Euros play-off final to Poland on penalties and were beaten 4-0 by Slovakia in a friendly this month after drawing with Gibraltar.

Page was appointed in 2020 on an interim basis and given the role permanently in September 2022, coaching Wales in the Euro 2020 and 2022 World Cup competitions but has now been axed by The FAW.

Allardyce was named Sunderland manager in 2015, replacing Dick Advocaat. Sunderland were sat 19th in the Premier League table with three points from their first eight games of the season but were guided to safety before their manager’s eventual departure to manage England.

Allardyce, 69, would last just one game before the former Newcastle United and Leeds United manager was caught up in a scandal and sacked by The FA.

"I've had quite a few Welsh coaches and know them quite well. You never know if you get on the shortlist for an interview,” he told No Tippy Tappy Football about potentially managing Wales. “I'd always take an interview, I wouldn't turn an interview down. You've got a team that's done brilliantly over the last few years but who are the next generation?

