Sunderland suffered a 2-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Home Park on Saturday with games against Huddersfield Town and Millwall at the Stadium of Light on the horizon.

The Black Cats fell behind in the 24th minute after an excellent strike from Morgan Whittaker, who cut in from the right flank to score from the edge of the area.

Plymouth then doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Finn Azaz was given too much time in the box and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a low finish.

Huddersfield Town's injury woes ahead of Championship clash

Huddersfield were only able to name seven substitutes for Saturday’s fixture against Southampton - after Terriers boss Darren Moore was forced to change his starting XI due to injury setbacks.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls was forced to pull out of the squad on Friday with a neck injury, while striker Danny Ward (illness) and midfielder Ben Wiles (hamstring) were also late withdrawals, joining defender Josh Ruffels and forward Kyle Hudlin on the sidelines.

MSD Holding's investment in West Brom after Sunderland deal

West Brom have secured additional funds from United States private equity firm MSD Holdings to see the club through until a takeover is complete.

The Baggies secured a £20million loan from MSD Holdings in December last year and have now taken an additional loan 11 months later.

Four-and-a-half years ago, individuals involved with MSD Holdings engaged in talks over purchasing Sunderland when the club was owned by Madrox but the deal failed to materialise with the Black Cats' then-owners securing a loan from the lenders instead.

Coventry City and Leeds United join Sunderland in centre-back transfer race

Coventry City are the latest team to have been linked with a move for centre-back Nathaniel Adjei during the January transfer window

Sunderland and Middlesbrough alongside Championship rivals Preston North End and Leeds United are all thought to be interested in the defender with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers also showing an interest in the defender.

Ex-Newcastle defender talks about Plymouth Argyle's victory against Sunderland

Plymouth defender Lewis Gibson says his side did well to double up on Sunderland’s attacking players Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts - especially in the second half.

Gibson, who came through the academy at Newcastle before signing for Everton in 2019, told Argyle TV: “After the international break, you want to come back and get yourself on the right foot. Against a good team, it’s a clean sheet, three points at home – I’m really happy.