Ex-Sunderland hero 'bored' of referee talk after controversial decisions against Rotherham United

Former Sunderland hero Marco Gabbiadini has shared his frustrations at referees on social media following the Rotherham game.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Rotherham after the hosts took the lead in the 19th minute when captain Ollie Rathbone struck a low effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The hosts then added a second when Shane Ferguson broke down the left before converting another low effort. Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt then scored his first Sunderland goal just after the hour mark, but it was too little too late.

There were, however, several controversial decisions that went against Rotherham and Sunderland. Taking to Twitter, Gabbiadini said: “So bored of talking about referees on #totalsport @bbcnewcastle so it will be refreshing to discuss a dodgy assistant referee instead tomorrow! @SunderlandAFC let down tonight!”

Referee Matt Taylor talks to the Sunderland management team during the game against Rotherham United.
After the game, Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts added: “Not our night, we go again Saturday, thanks for the support.”

