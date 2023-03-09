Hill and Sunderland's head of recruitment Tony Coton departed Wearside in 2020, just two years after their appointments in 2018 with a statement at the time expressing gratitude towards the pair for their efforts.

The 59-year-old came in for criticism from fans when he was appointed by then-majority owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven with some confusion over the precise nature of his job. Donald revealed that Hill had no input into Sunderland's recruitment at the time and moved to clarify his role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The one thing I would say about Richard Hill is that Sunderland Football Club would not exist the way it does because of him,” said Donald back in 2019.

"I brought him in and he had to do all of the financial transactions. When I came in and looked at it in real detail I thought, 'what have I done here?' But he was so strong and he negotiated so well for us that actually he really saved the club - he more than anyone.

"We've all done our bit. Charlie's done his bit, I've done my bit and Juan, but this club was in danger even when Ellis let it go because of the condition it was in. We've got a lot to do to get it right, and I'm determined as anyone and as disappointed as anyone that the football is where it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But Richard wasn't brought in for recruitment, he was brought in to get these deals, and he did that. So don't criticise him, buy him a beer!"