Ex-Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson to return to Hibernian dugout after surgery

The Easter Road boss fell ill leading up to the game meaning assistant Jamie McAllister and coaches Adam Owen and David Gray took charge of the team.

However, according to the Edinburgh Evening News, Johnson returned to East Mains on Tuesday to continue his recovery from the surgery.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Lee Johnson, Manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough Stadium on November 02, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland man McAllister revealed after the game that Johnson had voiced his intention to make his way back to Easter Road for Hibs’ next Scottish Premiership game.

That prompted a stern warning from McAllister, who said that Johnson should be focusing on recovering from a four-hour operation.