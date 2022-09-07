News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson to return to Hibernian dugout after surgery

Hibs manager Lee Johnson looks set to return to the dugout soon following surgery.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:00 am

Johnson missed the Premiership match at home to Kilmarnock after undergoing emergency gallbladder removal surgery.

The Easter Road boss fell ill leading up to the game meaning assistant Jamie McAllister and coaches Adam Owen and David Gray took charge of the team.

However, according to the Edinburgh Evening News, Johnson returned to East Mains on Tuesday to continue his recovery from the surgery.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Lee Johnson, Manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough Stadium on November 02, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ex-Sunderland man McAllister revealed after the game that Johnson had voiced his intention to make his way back to Easter Road for Hibs’ next Scottish Premiership game.

That prompted a stern warning from McAllister, who said that Johnson should be focusing on recovering from a four-hour operation.

McAllister, however, has predicted that the Hibs manager may pop in to oversee training soon, explaining: “He said he might pop in next week but his health is most important, and that he looks after himself.”

