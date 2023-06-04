Ex-Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has guided Scottish Hibernian to the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds.

Johnson and his players faced a wait after finishing fifth in the Scottish Premiership. However, with Celtic's win over Inverness, Hibs will get the chance to play European football next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ange Postecoglou's team won 3-1 against Inverness in the Scottish Cup final to complete a domestic Treble and hand Hibs a spot in the Europa Conference League, where they will enter in the second qualifying round.

In other news, former Sunderland and Leeds United manager Simon Grayson has criticised elements of the Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die. Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Grayson revealed some of his annoyances.

“It wasn’t easy, I don’t think any manager would be comfortable doing it,” he said. “The input I had into it was they asked to put cameras in the dressing room, I said no. I also said you're not filming training on a Thursday or Friday when we are doing all our main stuff.

"So they maybe get slightly agitated that you’re not giving them full cooperation and license to do whatever they want, they wanted to jump in your car when you were driving home from a game. I was just like 'I need my own privacy'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They didn’t get what they wanted all the time and you get perceived in certain way because of how it is produced," he added. “Probably the biggest thing was that people said they thought I didn’t come across as if I was bothered about the club.

"Well, part of my contractual settlement was that I still had to do interviews for them, so three months later after I left, I am in a hotel in London – three different shirts on, talking about previous episodes of the season that had already happened.