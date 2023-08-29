Ex-Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has become the bookmakers' favourite to take over at Charlton Athletic.

The League One club sacked Dean Holden over the weekend with former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven and CEO Jim Rodwell now involved with the Addicks.

Johnson was also sacked as Hibernian's first team manager after a disappointing start to the 2023-24 campaign but has now been installed as the 5/2 favourite to take the job at the Valley.

The former Sunderland head coach took the reigns at Easter Road back in May 2022 after being relieved from his duties at the Stadium of Light.

The 42-year-old managed Sunderland between December 2020 and January 2022 winning the Papa John's Trophy but failing to win promotion with the Wearsiders. Johnson was replaced by Alex Neil at the Academy of Light.