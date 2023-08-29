News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Ex-Sunderland head coach becomes favourite for Charlie Methven link-up

Lee Johnson has become the bookmakers' favourite for the Charlton Athletic job.

By James Copley
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read

Ex-Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has become the bookmakers' favourite to take over at Charlton Athletic.

The League One club sacked Dean Holden over the weekend with former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven and CEO Jim Rodwell now involved with the Addicks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Johnson was also sacked as Hibernian's first team manager after a disappointing start to the 2023-24 campaign but has now been installed as the 5/2 favourite to take the job at the Valley.

The former Sunderland head coach took the reigns at Easter Road back in May 2022 after being relieved from his duties at the Stadium of Light.

The 42-year-old managed Sunderland between December 2020 and January 2022 winning the Papa John's Trophy but failing to win promotion with the Wearsiders. Johnson was replaced by Alex Neil at the Academy of Light.

Karl Robinson (5/2) and Mark Bonner (8/1) are also amongst the favourites as per BetVictor, alongside former Sunderland player Kevin Phillips (12/1).

Related topics:Lee JohnsonSunderlandHead coachKevin PhillipsPromotion