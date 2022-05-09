Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stryjek was announced as one of seven players set to depart the Black Cats in the June of 2019 – joining Adam Matthews, Robbin Ruiter and Luke Molyneux on the club’s released list.

At the time the Polish stopper’s departure came as a surprise to many but the player had made no secret of his desire to secure more first-team football – which seemed near-impossible on Wearside given the impressive form of Jon McLaughlin, who went on to join Rangers.

Martindale would not reveal the identity of the clubs interested in Stryjek. However, a report in the Daily Record suggests the former Sunderland man could find himself purchased as a backup option for Rangers, Celtic

"We're still a good bit off in terms of Max leaving the building," Martindale said.

"But there have been enquiries via agents and other clubs. I've not really spoken to Max about it."

Martindale added: "The unique selling point for anyone who comes into our club is to try and get themselves a move to England or to the Old Firm, or failing that, to the Edinburgh two or Aberdeen, where the wages are substantially more than you're going to get at Livingston.

"Everybody who comes here uses us as a stepping stone.