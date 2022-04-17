Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper reveals he'd be keen on return to club he loves

While he admits he doesn’t think a return to Wearside would happen, he has spoken about his ‘love’ for Sunderland and says he would be keen to help them regain promotion to the Championship if an opportunity ever arose in future.

Sunderland are currently battling for a play-off place in an intense League One promotion battle.

Speaking to the i, the free agent said: “I had a great time over there off the field. On it, it could be a bit mixed but I have nothing but warm memories. I would love to help them back up to the Championship.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images).

“I don’t think it’ll happen but I love that club. I will go back to watch the club one day because I can’t speak highly enough of it.”

He reveals he looks out for Sunderland’s results every week and insists they deserve to be in the Championship