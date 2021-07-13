Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Remi Matthews reveals the key influence in his shock move to Crystal Palace

The stopper was released by the Black Cats following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, during which he largely played second fiddle to Lee Burge.

But Matthews has now penned a two-year deal at Selhurst Park, where is set to provide cover for Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland.

And the 27-year-old says the influence of goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely – who he previously worked with at Norwich City – was a key factor in getting the deal done.

"It’s been a frustrating summer trying to sort something out, being out of contract,” admitted Matthews, speaking to Palace’s official website.

"Obviously I can’t wait to get started and I look forward to starting on the grass.

"I’ve worked with him [Kiely] before at Norwich. He’s always helped me out and given me advice and he’s one of the ones that I’ll always go to for honest advice.

"I’ve got to thank Deano for getting it over the line.”

On the signing of Matthews, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “Remi brings plenty of Football League experience with him, and we are really pleased to add him to our goalkeeping ranks, where he will continue to develop under the tutelage of Dean Kiely, alongside Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland.”

Matthews is the latest released Sunderland player to find a new club, with Josh Scowen (Wycombe), Max Power (Wigan Athletic) and Chris Maguire (Lincoln City) already penning contracts elsewhere.

Callum McFadzean, meanwhile, is reportedly attracting interest from the Championship.

