Karl Robinson’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat against the relegation-threatened Morecambe last night.

Matty Taylor had given his side an early lead but goals from Aaron Wildig and Cole Stockton turned the contest on its head.

Derek Adams’ side held on for three vital points, lifting themselves out of the relegation zone in the process.

Towards the end of the game and with Oxford United chasing an equaliser, former Sunderland man Trevor Carson produced a stunning save to deny The U’s and provide a helping hand to his former club.

Having started Saturday’s fixtures two points ahead of Sunderland, Oxford United have now dropped to eighth, with the play-off picture in League One extremely tight.

Sunderland have a point advantage and a game in hand on Robinson’s side ahead of a crunch meeting between the two sides at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Carson began his football career at Killyleagh Boys before joining Sunderland in 2004.

Norway's forward Erling Braut Haaland heads the ball towards Northern Ireland's goalkeeper Trevor Carson's goal during the UEFA Nations League football match Norway v Northern Ireland in Oslo, Norway, on October 14, 2020. (Photo by Orn E. BORGEN / NTB / AFP) (Photo by ORN E. BORGEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

The Northern Irishman then progressed to become a back-up to Ben Alnwick, signing professional terms with Sunderland soon after.

Ahead of the 2006-07 season, Carson made his Sunderland debut in 2006 during a friendly match, coming on as an 80th-minute substitute, in a 2-0 win against Rotherham United.

He continued to remain as the club's backup goalkeeper behind Alnwick, Darren Ward, Craig Gordon and Martin Fulop before being released by the club in 2012 following shoulder issues.

Reacting to the saves, Adams said: “Trevor pulled off a number of superb saves with one of them being up there with the best I’ve ever seen live and that played a massive part in the win.

“He had no right to make the save really but it was brilliant and played a massive part in the win which means we have now taken six points from six and given ourselves an opportunity to stay in the league.